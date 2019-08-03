Recovery Point Charleston holds graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Recovery Point Charleston held its 4th Silver Chip Ceremony at Southridge Church. 19 women graduated from the 5 phase program to help them transition back into society following addiction.

Women graduating are celebrating their milestone in recovery from addiction. Friends and family packed the church to celebrate the success of their loved ones and to celebrate their new beginnings.

“When I came to Recovery Point I was completely broken”, says Recovery Point Charleston graduate Kelly Mullins, “They’ve taught me to love myself again and that we can recover and there is a better life out there for us”.

Recovery Point Charleston staff and alumni say the first step to recovery is to make the change and call for help. You can visit their website at http://www.recoverypointwv.org.