Breaking News
Police source: 20 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

Recovery Point Charleston holds graduation ceremony

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Recovery Point of Charleston Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Recovery Point Charleston held its 4th Silver Chip Ceremony at Southridge Church. 19 women graduated from the 5 phase program to help them transition back into society following addiction.

Women graduating are celebrating their milestone in recovery from addiction. Friends and family packed the church to celebrate the success of their loved ones and to celebrate their new beginnings.

“When I came to Recovery Point I was completely broken”, says Recovery Point Charleston graduate Kelly Mullins, “They’ve taught me to love myself again and that we can recover and there is a better life out there for us”.

Recovery Point Charleston staff and alumni say the first step to recovery is to make the change and call for help. You can visit their website at http://www.recoverypointwv.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events