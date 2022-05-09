HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)–The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by flooding due to heavy rains on Friday, May 6.

They have enlisted over 25 volunteers to provide meals, cleanup supplies, and other services. In conjunction with the Salvation Army and WV Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, they have distributed nearly 300 meals and supply kits.

Even as the American Red Cross delivers disaster relief such as food and supplies, we also think about the future and plan for how to help impacted communities and families recover. Every disaster is different, and so are the needs of each affected community and family. The Red Cross works closely with local partners to create plans and coordinate recovery services to ensure people get the help they need to get back on their feet. American Red Cross

If your home was impacted by this flooding and need assistance, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance. For more information, please visit their website.