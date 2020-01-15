“Reframing Appalachia” exhibit defies outsider stereotypes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The stereotypes of how outsiders view Appalachia is the inspiration behind a new art exhibit called “Reframing Appalachia,” showcasing the region’s artists. The stories are about who Appalachians are and the stories are being told using various forms.

Jamie Platt is the gallery director and facilities coordinator for the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University, and the curator of the exhibit.

“One of the things that really stood out to me about this artwork was that there is such diversity,” Platt said.

In the exhibit is original photography, sculptures, paintings and poems, all made in an effort to brush away the all the cliches.

“All of these artists are from Appalachia, but what they really are talking about is what it means to be a person,” Platt said.

Sabrina Thomas is the instruction and research librarian for the Drinko Library where the exhibit is located. Thomas says those who are from outside Appalachia tend to define it in ways opposite of what it truly is.

“It’s that diversity that is lacking in so much of the outsiders view in to Appalachia,” Thomas said. “There is a beautiful sense of community and family that is unique to this area that I have never experienced anywhere else.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public through mid-May.