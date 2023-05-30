If you’re looking to take your soccer skills to the next level, training with a smaller ball will help you develop better ball control.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County and the Barboursville Soccer Complex are teaming up to cohost a regional youth soccer tournament.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the 2024 US Youth Soccer East Region Presidents Cup will be coming to the Mountain State next year, making it the fifth year the event has been hosted in the Tri-State. Exact dates for the event have not yet been announced.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says the event is projected to bring in a $10 million economic impact to the Kanawha Valley.

“The US Youth Soccer East Region Presidents Cup will bring thousands of youth athletes, coaches and families to our area,” Salango said. “Our goal when building Shawnee was to continue to provide the premier facility not only for our local teams, but for organizations like USYS to continue to choose our state and our complex for their events far into the future.”

Matches in the 2024 Presidents Cup will be played at both Shawnee and Barboursville, with the championship games set to take place at Shawnee.

“I am so proud of Shawnee and look forward to seeing all the families and athletes from around the eastern region back again in 2024,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler. “Also, a special thank you to Barboursville and WVSA for continuing to be great partners.”

According to the commission, 15 state soccer associations are included in the USYS East Region. They include West Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Eastern New York, New York West, Eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania West, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.