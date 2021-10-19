All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Remains of Ohio WWII soldier killed in combat identified

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dogtags hanging in font the flag of the United States of America. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed during combat in Germany during World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday said 24-year-old Pvt. Emmet Schwartz, of Dover, was killed Dec. 27, 1944, by an artillery blast as his 8th Infantry Division unit tried to capture Obermaubach, Germany.

An unidentified body recovered by the American Graves Registration Command from a foxhole in 1946 was buried at a U.S. military cemetery in France.

Remains believed to be Schwartz were disinterred in 2019 and identified using dental and anthropological records and DNA. He will be buried Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS