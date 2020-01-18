Remembering a volunteer firefighter who was taken too soon

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – First responders from across West Virginia, gathering together to pay respect to one of of their own who was taken too soon.

Saturday afternoon at Roane County High School, a funeral service was held for Clover volunteer firefighter Mark Horwich.

He was killed last Saturday when one of the departments fire trucks crashed while responding to a call. A funeral procession followed the service, with first responders from all over the state leading the way.

Local residents gathered along the street to pay their respects to him and his family.