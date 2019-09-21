Remembering Alex Miller

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – It’s been a tough week for the tri state as family, friends, and even those who don’t know Alex Miller have been mourning his loss after he passed away September 13th. Many gathered at his funeral Saturday at Roane County High School.

“Even though it doesn’t seem fair, I know I’m going to see him again. I know I haven’t seen Alex for the last time. I know that in my heart and I believe that in my heart”, says family friend Fred Hammack.

The past week has been a testament of strength for the Roane County community as they’re learning their new normal. But one thing is for sure; Alex will never be forgotten.

“They aren’t going to forget him. I pray that because of this terrible situation, they’ll cling to God through this and find hope in him”, says Alex’s friend Sharalin Metzger.

Friday, September 27th will be the first football game Roane County High School will play since Alex’s death. Although they know it will be a tough one, Superintendent Richard Duncan says this won’t be the only Friday where it will be hard to play. However, he says they’re ready to continue the season honoring him.