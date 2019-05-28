Remembering Harambe

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It’s been three years, since the death of Harambe, the rare Lowland Gorilla that was shot at a Cincinnati Zoo after a child fell into its enclosure.

He was born in Brownsville at Gladys Porter Zoo on May 27, 1999.

“He was full of life, and he was always messing with the keepers and their minds and teasing and causing them grief, not viciously, just being a teenaged boy that was trying to prove himself and hopefully what we can do is take this terrible, terrible tragedy that hurts really bad and turn it around and use Harambe, you know his name means to pull together, in Swahili and maybe the nation can pull together.”

Zoo Director Thane Maynard said the gorilla didn’t appear to be attacking the child but was “an extremely strong” animal in an agitated situation. He said tranquilizing the gorilla wouldn’t have knocked it out immediately, leaving the boy in danger.

After his death, flowers appeared at the zoo to honor the gorilla.