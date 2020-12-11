Remembering John Gillenwater: friends reflect on life of chemical plant explosion victim

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Earlier this week, the explosion at the Optima Chemical Plant in Belle, West Virginia not only rocked neighborhoods nearby but also, more than 30 miles away in Hurricane.

At the River Ridge Church off of I-64, many of John Gillenwater’s friends shared kind words of their friend who tragically died in the blast.

If you met John Gillenwater for five minutes as a stranger, you would walk away knowing he cared about you. Greg Clutter, family-friend

Friends and family remember the life of Belle, WV plant explosion victim John Gillenwater.

He was very passionate about helping people in all walks of life. Rob Akers, friend

He was one of my best friends, one of our best friends. Jeffrey Mangus, friend

These friends say Gillenwater’s volunteering in the community and helping struggling families both financially and emotionally are just a few of his good deeds. But his impact reached beyond his hometown community.



John Gillenwater (top row, third from the left) volunteering in Haiti as a mission trip with the River Ridge Church. Courtesy of River Ridge Church.

In the past, he has traveled to countries like Haiti for mission work to help communities there. In fact, his friends say many of his good deeds have been under the radar until his passing.

He was just such an encourager and you can talk to him about anything and no judgment, but he would actually help you. Kelly Mangus, friend

A husband, father, and friend to many, John Gillenwater’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made and a savings fund has been set up for Gillenwater’s family. For more information, contact the River Ridge Church here.

