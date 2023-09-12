RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Legendary Eastern Kentucky University football coach Roy Kidd has died, the university confirmed Tuesday morning.

Kidd, a Corbin native, sewed his roots at EKU as a standout student-athlete for the football and baseball teams. He would then bounce around the Richmond area, coaching multiple high school teams, before becoming an assistant football coach at EKU and ultimately the head coach.

During his 39-year career as the Colonel’s head coach, Kidd cemented his reputation as the winningest coach in school history with a record of 315-124-8. During his record-breaking career, he amassed two national championships (1979 and 1982) as well as two NCAA Division I-AA National Coach of the Year honors.

Coach Kidd was placed into hospice care last week after receiving care at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 12. He was 91 years old.

Walt Wells, EKU’s head football coach, got emotional about his colleague and mentor at after the Sept. 9 match against Kentucky.

“I got to share with them who the coach was, we’re right there by his statute, so they know he’s successful,” Wells said. “They’ve figured that out, and just how much he meant to EKU, to Madison County, To Richmond, to me, my family, and the state of Kentucky football.”

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the EKU Center for the Arts. Dates and times have not been announced yet.

In lieu of flowers, the Kidd family has asked that donations be made in Coach’s honor to the Roy and Sue Kidd Endowed Scholarship at Eastern Kentucky University.

Madylin Goins contributed to this story.