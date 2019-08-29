Report: Couple hid suspected drugs in baby’s diaper during Ohio traffic stop

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a couple during a traffic stop in Warren, reporting that they hid suspected drugs in a baby’s diaper.

Police pulled over the driver, 27-year-old La’Quisha Dukes, and a passenger, 31-year-old Chayon Breckenridge, Wednesday afternoon in the area of Pine Avenue SE and Burton Street SE.

A police report noted that the two had been seen leaving a house that had been the subject of drug complaints in the area.

Police noted that there was a baby in the backseat as well as another child.

Police said due to Breckenridge and Dukes’ behavior, they believed something was hidden in the car. Police added that one of the investigators involved in the stop saw Breckenridge reach back toward the baby during the stop.

Police had Dukes change the baby’s diaper and reported that she pulled out a bindle containing white powder. Police then reported finding three bags in the old diaper.

One of the bags contained a brown powder, the other had a white substance and the third had a white rock-like substance, according to a police report.

The substances will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

Dukes and Breckenridge are charged with endangering children, and Breckenridge is charged with tampering with evidence.

