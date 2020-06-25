Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

HARPERS FERRY, WV (AP) — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.
According to The Journal, the recently released report says the engineer used excessive force to make a movement while the brakes were still applied.
The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park. Repairs to the footbridge are underway.
