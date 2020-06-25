Report: Engineer error caused train derailment

FILE – This Dec. 21, 2019 file photo photo provided by the Washington County, Md., shows a freight line train in the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va. A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail (Washington County, Md via AP, File)

HARPERS FERRY, WV (AP) — A report from the Federal Railroad Administration says an engineer error caused a CSX freight train to derail as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The derailment in December sent two cars into the water and damaged a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.

According to The Journal, the recently released report says the engineer used excessive force to make a movement while the brakes were still applied.

The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park. Repairs to the footbridge are underway.

