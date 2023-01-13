FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year’s gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky’s commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
A recent report by Morning Consult indicated six in 10 Kentucky voters approve of Beshear’s job performance while 34% disapprove.
The top 10 most popular governors in America are as follows, according to Morning Consult:
- Phil Scott (R-VT)
- Mark Gordon (R-WY)
- Charlie Baker (R-MA)
- Larry Hogan (R-MD)
- Jim Justice (R-WV)
- Bill Lee (R-TN)
- Doug Burgum (R-ND)
- Andy Beshear (D-KY)
- Kay Ivey (R-AL)
- Ned Lamont (D-CT)
The 60% approval rating places Beshear as the eighth most popular governor in America, but with the top seven categorized as republicans, making Beshear the most-liked democrat in his position.