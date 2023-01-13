FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year’s gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky’s commander-in-chief is popular among voters.

A recent report by Morning Consult indicated six in 10 Kentucky voters approve of Beshear’s job performance while 34% disapprove.

The top 10 most popular governors in America are as follows, according to Morning Consult:

Phil Scott (R-VT) Mark Gordon (R-WY) Charlie Baker (R-MA) Larry Hogan (R-MD) Jim Justice (R-WV) Bill Lee (R-TN) Doug Burgum (R-ND) Andy Beshear (D-KY) Kay Ivey (R-AL) Ned Lamont (D-CT)

The 60% approval rating places Beshear as the eighth most popular governor in America, but with the top seven categorized as republicans, making Beshear the most-liked democrat in his position.