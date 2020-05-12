Report: Ohio has second most number of puppy mills in the country

Dogs look out from a cage at a dog farm during a rescue event, involving the closure of the farm organised by the Humane Society International (HSI), in Hongseong on February 13, 2019. – This farm is a combined dog meat and puppy mill business with almost 200 dogs and puppies on site. HSI provides a solution to help dog meat farmers give up their business as a growing number of South Koreans oppose the cruelty of the dog meat industry. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Nine of 100 problematic puppy mills as categorized by the Humane Society of the United States are in Ohio.

HSUS has released their annual “Horrible Hundred” report, and Ohio only has less locations on the list than Missouri, which has 30.

“The 2020 Horrible Hundred is a list of problem puppy breeders and sellers in the United States, published annually to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills” HSUS says.

Documented problems include sick, underweight or injured dogs; unsanitary conditions that spread disease; inadequate food or water; and a lack or proper shelter from the heat and cold. HSUS “The Horrible Hundred 2020”

Ohio’s nine locations are mostly located in Northeast Ohio’s Amish Country region.

CLICK HERE to read their violations and the full “Horrible Hundred” report.