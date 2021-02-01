Republican Senators and President Biden working on COVID relief package agreement

(WOWK) – Ten Republican Senators, including West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, met with President Joe Biden Monday to discuss the latest COVID-19 relief package.

Although the two proposed relief packages are very different, there are some similarities.

both plans call for $160 billion for covid vaccine distribution, testing, and PPE supplies.

As for the differences, the scaled back GOP package would include direct stimulus payments, with a lower income cut-off, and lower weekly unemployment insurance payments only lasting through June.

The meeting with the Senators, President, and Vice President lasted two hours, as the Senators outlined their provisions, and Biden explained the areas where they differ. As a result, no agreement on a relief package was decided tonight.

In his coronavirus briefing on Monday West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he supports the $1.9 trillion package saying, “There is a tremendous difference between one-point-nine trillion and 600 billion. You know, and really how I would feel is just this. I don’t think America can go wrong being too high.”

He also added that the reason in took so long to get the last stimulus passed was due to lack of bipartisan support.

“We went through months.. Months.. That we didn’t get the stimulus package passed because the Democrats and Republicans were in a food fight in Washington. It was the most ridiculous thing, I’d ever seen in my life.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

In the meeting Senator Capito asked for additional funding for the provider relief fund to include a rural hospital set aside due to the challenges West Virginia has faced during the pandemic.

Additionally, she shared with the President the need to double down in the fight against opioids in light of the fact that addiction and overdoses have increased since the pandemic began.

