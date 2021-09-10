Republicans threaten to sue Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republican leaders are threatening to sue the Biden administration after President Joe Biden issued executive orders Thursday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers, health care workers and teachers.

Under Biden’s plan, all federal workers will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Employees of large companies must also get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall is among Republican officials who criticized the plan. Marshall said any vaccine mandate should be up to individual states and not the president.

“This is violating our constitutional rights,” said Marshall.

In response to some Republican leaders who want to sue over the new vaccine requirements, Biden told them to “have at it.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said he thinks the plan is appropriate, expecting many to support the president’s plan.

“The overwhelming majority of businesses, local governments, health care systems [and] universities know we have to do this,” said Warner.

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said all employers with over 100 employees need to get vaccinated or tested, a minimum of once per week. The Department of Labor will handle enforcement of the new requirements as they roll out in the coming weeks, he said.