Researchers study the dangers of distracted pedestrians and cell phone use

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new study out of Canada says distracted pedestrians can have the same result as distracted driving.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada found that distracted pedestrians are less likely to check for oncoming traffic before using a crosswalk. Their initial findings, published in the journal “Injury Prevention”, shows cell phones are becoming a factor in the 270,000 pedestrians killed worldwide each year.

Pedestrians in Huntington, West Virginia say that they agree with the study. We asked these pedestrians “what is the first thing that you do before crossing the street?” While each one answered with the common knowledge of “look both ways”, distracted pedestrians can skip this step and possibly cause an accident or worse.

Huntington resident, Bob Angel says that he believes that listening to music and talking on the cell phone is much less dangerous than texting when crossing on a roadway.

I run or walk with headphones and I still know that when I get to a corner to stop and look both ways, but if you’re looking down at your phone and your paying no attention to what’s going on around you, that seems more distracting. Bob Angel

While those behind the study say more research is needed it’s still something to think about the next time you’re out walking and your cell phone rings. For the complete study, click here.