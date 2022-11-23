Photo courtesy of Nitro Fire Department

UPDATE: Crews have the fire under control.

First responders on scene say two townhouses have been impacted.

The townhouse where the fire began housed three people, but they all made it out safely.

The second townhouse had one resident who made it out safely as well.

The fire is believed to have started in a bathroom.

Flames were coming through the roof when crews arrived.

CROSS LANES, WV. (WOWK) – Crews are currently on the scene of an active townhouse fire in Cross Lanes.

Metro 911 tells 13 News they got the call around 6:30 this morning at 1 Brick Circle.

Dispatch says people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but everyone got out safely.

Dispatch says flames are coming through the roof.

We have a crew headed to the scene.