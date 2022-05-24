CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — It has been nearly four years since the deaths of two Wayne County men in an arson fire, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is hoping anyone with information might come forward to help solve these murders.

On May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found in the burned remains of their home, located on the 300 block of Camp Creek Road in Crum, Wayne County.

Fire Marshall investigators determined that the Copleys were the victims of a double homicide.

If anyone has information about the fire and/or deaths, they are asked to call the WV Arson Hotline at (800)-233-FIRE.

There is up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.