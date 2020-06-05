Fireworks and parades: Ripley’s 4th of July celebration to go on

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says “America’s largest small town independence day celebration” will go on. But there will be some major changes.

“We all here have been persistent and determined to celebrate Independence Day,” said Bobbi Ferrell, a member of the City of Ripley Event Committee.

The team plans the 4th of July celebration worked with state leaders to find a way to make sure the event wasn’t canceled entirely.

The celebration will be just two days long and some key elements will be missing. “We will not have the race by Mainstreet Ripley and the carnival is not coming to Ripley this year,” Rader said.

The grand parade will go on Saturday at noon with social distancing in mind. “We had measured the distance in footage between each intersection and each block so we know about how many feet we have per block and how many viewing areas of families we could have,” Rader said. “Then we are going to ‘X’ off a 6-foot distance.”

Instead of having the concerts at the courthouse like they normally would the music will be in the Plaza Parking Lot along Academy Drive. People will be watching it from their vehicles.

“We don’t know how it will be accepted but we have to do that in order to have our concerts. It has to be the drive-in thing,” Rader said. “If I had a pick up truck, I’d back that thing right into my parking space and sit in the lawn chair and just enjoy the whole evening over there.”

There will be two drive-in concerts Friday and three Saturday. The Saturday concerts will be followed by fireworks later in the evening.

Visit the event website for a full list of changes and the revised schedule.

Also if you want to watch the parade and don’t want to attend in person WOWK-TV will be airing that event on air and online.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories