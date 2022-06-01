RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.
The craft fair named the “Granddaddy of Art & Craft Events” intends to show the younger generation the traditions of the Mountain State.
The fair will run from July 1-3 at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley from 10-6 p.m. Admission is $5, and youth 11 and younger will be admitted free.
Fair President Jean Smith says that organizers of the fair have put together an impressive range of events, entertainment, concessions, and a variety of local handmade goods.
It’s a nice mix that is comprised of many of the popular artisans who have been coming to the Fair for years and new ones that I’m sure our guests are going to enjoy as well.Jean Smith MSACF President