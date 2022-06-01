RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.

The craft fair named the “Granddaddy of Art & Craft Events” intends to show the younger generation the traditions of the Mountain State.

The fair will run from July 1-3 at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley from 10-6 p.m. Admission is $5, and youth 11 and younger will be admitted free.

Fair President Jean Smith says that organizers of the fair have put together an impressive range of events, entertainment, concessions, and a variety of local handmade goods.