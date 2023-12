JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is behind bars facing multiple counts of child pornography charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Casto, 27, of Ripley was arrested after a detailed investigation.

He was charged with three counts of child pornography, eight counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images and one count of extortion for sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Casto is being held at South Central Regional Jail.