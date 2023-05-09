CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ripley battled back from a 3-run opening frame by Parkersburg South to win the section title by one, the final 9-8.
Ripley now heads to regionals, which begin on Monday, May 15th.
Check out highlights above!
