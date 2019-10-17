Rise Up West Virginia holds community meeting to prepare for 2020 elections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Rise Up West Virginia held one of their first monthly meetings to prepare for the upcoming 2020 elections.

Rise Up West Virginia is a group of people from the Kanawha Valley that come together to see a change in the political system.

“We think it’s time for us to stand up for ourselves and the issues that matter to us”, says Rise Up co-chair Savannah Lyons.

In 2018, Rise Up helped put 7 candidates in office that members collectively agreed would be fit to serve the people of Kanawha County.

But they say it wasn’t easy to do so. The group knocked on over 3,500 doors and were arrested multiple times while campaigning.

“We think they people come first and politics and elected officials come second. They need to be serving the people”, says Lyons.

Rise Up West Virginia is open to the public. They will continue to hold meetings at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Charleston on the 3rd Wednesday of every month from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.