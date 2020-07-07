Ritchie County school mascot raises discussion

HARRISVILLE, WV — Community members in Ritchie County voiced their concerns about the “Rebel” mascot at Ritchie County High School.
Board of Education members were asked Monday, July 6, 2020, to evaluate the school’s mascot, including the name “Ritchie County Rebels,” the cartoon, which is said to represent a Confederate soldier and the colors of the soldier’s uniform.
A petition is circulating advocating for the removal of the current mascot, but no decisions have been made by board members.
“I support what the board said tonight. They were very clear,” said Superintendent Jim Brown. “They support the name ‘Ritchie County Rebels’, the school colors, but they want us to re-examine what our mascot, how it reflects the values of the board of education, our school system and the community.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.
