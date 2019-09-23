Ritter Park Fountain facelift nears completion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It holds a fountain of memories that never runs dry. The fountain at Ritter Park has been getting an update for months now and many are wondering when the water will start flowing again.

Sterling Hall is standing right next to the construction fence that surrounds the fountain. He’s sharing his favorite memories of the fountain from over the years.

“It’s probably the most photographed thing within our city,” Hall said.

The fountain is 20 years old and it just about everyone’s favorite place to visit, especially when it comes to capturing that picture perfect moment.

“Every commencement, when somebody gets married, all these different occasions,” Hall said. “This is where they actually come.”

Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District Director Kevin Brady says the fountain is a staple in Cabell County.

“If you go to any of our banks, many of our businesses in town, you’ll see pictures of the Ritter Park Fountain,” Brady said.

The fountain was in dire need of an update. So Hall got together with Brady and they came up with a plan and some money to get it fixed. After months of repairs that includes a leaky fiberglass bottom which is now cement, and new plumbing, too, the fountain is just days from being a favorite backdrop once again.

The fountain’s facelift cost nearly $135,000. Once it’s finished it will not only have a new spray pattern, but it will also have multi-colored lights and it will be able to put on a show like never before.

“A center main jet and then eight jets around it that will allow the waters to dance, do different patterns,” Brady said. “The new lighting will be LED lighting that we’ll be able to change the colors as we want to.”

While the theatrics of the fountain will be a sight to be seen, there’s something else. Each time the Ritter Park Fountain is in the background of a photo, the memory of Hall’s family is captured, too.

“It’s dedicated to my grandfather,” Hall said.

Brady says they should be able to get some water in the fountain Monday evening and will hopefully be able to do a test-run Tuesday afternoon.