Riverfront restaurant options in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The city of Charleston has a lot to offer, but it lacks riverfront restaurant options. Until now.

Elk River Grill located at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is one of the few restaurants in the city that serves food dockside. Some of the items served are burgers, hot dogs, chili, and more.

The restaurant may offer simple food, but for locals it’s about the overall experience. “There really aren’t that many outdoor options either so it’s great to sit down here on the river and have the nice cool breeze”, says Charleston resident Bethany Creed.

The restaurant is also convenient for boaters who are looking for a quick bite to eat. There’s docking available for boats and jet skis, or you can enter through the Lee street entrance.

Although the restaurant is only open until the end of August, locals are hoping it’s a concept the city will catch on to. Elk River Grill is open Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.