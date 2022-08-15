KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After devastating floods hit Kanawha County Monday, Riverside Head Football Coach Alex Daugherty cancelled practice. Instead of helmets and shoulder pads, the Warriors had mops and boxes.

The Riverside football team lent a helping hand to residents in the Point Lick Drive area. Many of the players grew up in the area, and helped clean Fairhaven Baptist Church.

“It’s just unreal, I know some of these people,” Daugherty said. “It hits really close to home obviously being our community. I played a lot of games on this little league field right here and also just spent a lot of time here. I know a lot of people said they’ve never seen flooding like this in this area.”

The team spent hours mopping water and dirt off the church floors. Senior offensive lineman Ryan Gilmore said it’s difficult to see a place he grew up in left picking up the pieces.

“It’s devastating to everybody in the community,” Just everybody so heartbroken that it looks like this and we’re just trying to clean it.”

Riverside will hold a scrimmage later this week against Winfield.