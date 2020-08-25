Riverside football seeking turnaround year ahead of 2020

BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Riverside Head Coach Alex Daughtry’s favorite saying is “Nobody cares…Get better”. The saying is now the message for the Warriors this season. Since Daughtry took over the program two years ago, the team has won a total of five games but the warriors are on the rebound.

The riverside grad enters his third year at the helm with the program and has already seen progress in the right direction.

Riverside went 4-6 last year and still made the post-season, but the team was disappointed with its record and is something they want to improve upon this year.

The purple, silver and black were picked to finish 9th in the MSAC Coaches Preseason poll; but they are not interested in polls they are interested in results, and the team says they have the potential to be in the top part of the conference if they can execute.

