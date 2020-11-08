Rivesville man arrested on drug charges

RIVESVILLE, WV – A man has been arrested after police conducted a search warrant inside his home.

The Rivesville Police Department says they have been working with the West Virginia State Police in an effort to curtail drug sales in the town of Rivesville.

On Nov. 6, the Rivesville Police say they were notified State Police after a bag with a substance, that appeared to be heroin, was found in the town. State Police responded and tested the drug, which tested positive as heroin.

The Rivesville and State Police then contacted the suspect at his residence, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant, according to the report.

While at the residence a strong odor of Marijuana was coming from the residence, the release stated. After State Police interviewed the suspect, they obtained a search warrant after the arrest.

State Police and Rivesville Police returned to the residence with a search warrant, and found $3,800 in cash. The cash was seized along with heroin, meth and marijuana and two guns, according to release.

Joshua Ford, 35, was arrested for probation violation, drugs-manufacture, or Delivery of Narcotic Drug and weapon possession prohibited. He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail with a $25,012 bond.

As part of the investigation, police made three other arrests:

Tara Hardesty, 38, is also charged with drugs-manufacture, or Delivery of Narcotic Drug and weapon possession prohibited.

Kimberly Antonk, 53, and John Antonk, no age given, are both charged with weapon possession prohibited.

Hardesty and the Antonks are not listed on the state’s jail website.

Anyone with any knowledge of illegal drugs in the Town of Rivesville may contact the Chief of Police John McLaughlin at 304-278-5909.

Those who want to remain anonymous may leave a tip on the state police website tip line or notify on the phone line that they may want to remain anonymous.

