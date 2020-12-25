Road cleanup efforts continue in snow-bedecked Jewel City

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The snowfall which began on Christmas Eve left many roads treacherously slick across the Mountain State.

Roads across the tri-state became snow-covered. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

However, the anxiety of Thursday evening’s storm melted into excitement Friday morning, as people awoke and uncovered the fresh-fallen snow.

North Blvd. in Huntington is looking like a winter wonderland today! ☃️☃️☃️ @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/6OtL0WLBBk — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 25, 2020

Despite being bitterly cold, the blanket of snow on the ground had many folks out and about—playing in it and driving around.

The reactions to it were, of course, mixed.

We haven’t had a ‘White Christmas’ in many years so it’s different! Jamie Rowe, Huntington resident

For some, the snow is a very welcome sight.

Two Huntington residents play in the snow. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

I was like, ‘whoa this is a lot of snow…’ I just want to have a snowball fight and hit everybody with snowballs. Colt Hankins, Huntington resident

For others, it’s more of an obstacle.

It has been horrible… I fell about four times in the snow. Bonnie Johnson, Huntington resident

The city has been hard at work trying to keep the streets safe.

We deployed crews around 4:30 yesterday. We had five crews out, they went from about 4:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. this morning. Bryan Chambers, communications director, City of Huntington

The effort shows: most main streets in Huntington are relatively clear. However:

There’s still areas of town where the roads are going to be covered with snow. Bryan Chambers, communications director, City of Huntington

Some of the neighborhood streets are still covered with snow despite extensive plowing efforts. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Even so, there are many drivers out braving these slick streets.

“It’s been lovely, just been sight seeing a little bit. We don’t get much of this, so with having a truck now it’s nice to get out and do little things like this and just peddle around a little bit.” Isaiah Keyes, Huntington resident

Yet, despite the treatment of the roads by the road crews, drivers still run the risk of slippery conditions.

They are plowing, and throwing salt down where they can. We are mixing calcium with the salt because that does help somewhat but you know when it gets this cold, road salt does have a limited impact. Bryan Chambers, communications director, City of Huntington

The cold temperatures can make the salt less impactful. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Officials say crews will continue to be out trying to keep the roads clear, but they are still urging people to stay off of them tonight if possible, and to use extreme caution if not.

