Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

UPDATE: Man killed struck by car walking on overpass, car fled the scene

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (5:05 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1): According to Charleston Police, a man was walking on the overpass of Patrick St. Bridge, and he was struck by a car.

The car fled the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A person was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning.

A body was found on McCorkle Avenue SW on the 600 block in South Charleston. Both lanes are shut down due to an investigation.

Metro 911 communications does not know the cause of death at this time.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS