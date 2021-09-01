UPDATE: Man killed struck by car walking on overpass, car fled the scene

UPDATE (5:05 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1): According to Charleston Police, a man was walking on the overpass of Patrick St. Bridge, and he was struck by a car.

The car fled the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A person was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning.

A body was found on McCorkle Avenue SW on the 600 block in South Charleston. Both lanes are shut down due to an investigation.

Metro 911 communications does not know the cause of death at this time.

