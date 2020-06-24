Road closed after building collapses in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Beckley after a building partially collapsed on Main Street.
Dispatchers tell us the call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Nobody was injured.
Main Street is closed while crews work to clean up the damage.
Beckley Councilman At-Large Tim Berry told WVNS the roof collapsed on the old Walton Bond building. Berry said the collapse also caused damage to a building across the street which houses Jan-Care Ambulance supplies.
The Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. An investigation into what caused the building to collapse is under way.
