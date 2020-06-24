Road closed after building collapses in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Beckley after a building partially collapsed on Main Street.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Nobody was injured.

Main Street is closed while crews work to clean up the damage.

Beckley Councilman At-Large Tim Berry told WVNS the roof collapsed on the old Walton Bond building. Berry said the collapse also caused damage to a building across the street which houses Jan-Care Ambulance supplies.

The Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. An investigation into what caused the building to collapse is under way.



Photo Courtesy: Beckley Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Beckley Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Beckley Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Beckley Fire Department

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories