Road closed in Charleston due to a pedestrian struck

UPDATE 11:02 p.m. May 29, 2020: The adult male is currently listed in critical condition at Charleston Area Medical Center.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Charleston.
The crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Thompson Street and Washington St East. The crash occurred in the eastbound lane of travel on Washington St East and involved a single vehicle and an adult male.
The adult male was found unresponsive at the scene, according to police.
Both lanes of Washington St East are closed. No word on how long the roads will be closed.
The victim was transferred to a local hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
