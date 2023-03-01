UPDATE: (12:08 P.M., March 1, 2023): Cabell County dispatch has confirmed the road is back open at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Bennett Point and 16th Street road in Huntington, West Virginia is currently closed after a head-on collision.

According to Cabell County dispatch, the call came in at 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday that two vehicles crashed on the continuation of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Dispatchers say there was medical transport, but the number of people and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.