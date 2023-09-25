CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A roadway in the Lesage area is blocked after an 18-wheeler hauling chemicals rolled over Monday evening.

Deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office say that an 18-wheeler rolled over in the area of Fairview Ridge Rd. and Left Fork Nine Mile Rd.

There is no word on what kind of chemicals the truck was hauling, but deputies say there is no immediate danger to the public. The EPA, however, is on its way to the scene.

The driver of the truck is out of the vehicle, but there is no word yet on whether he sustained any injuries.

Fairview Ridge Rd. will remain closed through the night.