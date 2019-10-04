Road closed in St. Albans after house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a vacant house fire on Coal River Road in St Albans.
Officials have contained the fire, but traffic was still backed up and the road remains closed. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
