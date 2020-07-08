Road conditions cause concern along Coal River

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Residents in the Kanawha County community of Tornado are seeing several cones and flags as major road work is underway in the area.

People a few miles away say they are wondering when their stretch of road will get the same attention.

“The whole road is falling away. It is already over to the yellow line,” said Robert Harper, pointing to the crumbling road he travels daily.

“It is broke off and it is like this all the way to the Lincoln County line,” Harper said.

Coal River Road between the bridge in Tornado and Lincoln County has become dangerous for motorists.

“I’d like to see them come out and do something with this try piling or widen the road out so you won’t be one lane traffic all the way up,” Harper said.

Signs along the road remind drivers to alternate with oncoming traffic. Harper said the situation has caused damage to his tires and, so far, his calls to the state haven’t gotten any results.

“I talked to the state road bosses and they say it is on hold,” he said. “It is on the books.”

We reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways through phone and email and haven’t heard back yet.

We will update this story as soon as we hear from them.

