Road slip causing issues on Airport Road

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport has discovered a road slip near the bottom of Airport Road.

The West Virginia Division of Highways engineers were notified on Friday afternoon as Airport Road is a state road. The road slip is found on the right shoulder if you are going downhill on the road.

“Yeager Airport and the Kanawha County Commission have worked quickly to make sure everyone is on the same page and working to mitigate this slip,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. “This is an important road for so many reasons.”

Currently, both lanes of Airport Road are open. Barrels and caution tape have been put out on the right shoulder of Airport Road, to let drivers know to be careful in the area.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.