Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

NEW YORK, NY (AP) – President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York. The president says his brother died Saturday night. He was 71.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

The youngest of Trump’s siblings remained close to the president. As recently as June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.