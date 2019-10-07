Rod Run & Doo Wop leaves lasting impact in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 14th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop wrapped up Sunday leaving a lasting impact on the Capitol City.

Thousands of car enthusiasts from across the country came to Charleston to show off their vehicles and share their passion.

And for local businesses… business was booming.

“It has probably increased our sales close to 30%”, says Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille manager Tracy Abdalla, “We look forward to it every year. It’s one of the best events, I think, on the boulevard”.

Hotels were booked and restaurants were packed. The car show was a chance for people outside of Charleston and the mountain state to experience what the Capitol City has to offer.

But aside from business, the people and classic cars were what made for a successful weekend at the Rod Run & Doo Wop.

“It’s pretty cool because you hear a lot of different stories. I mean you have all these nice antique cars and you have stories from all kinds of states”, says Abdalla.

Car enthusiasts say they look forward to the Rod Run & Doo Wop next year.