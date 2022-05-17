KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has been projected by the Associated Press to win his 22nd Congressional term.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981, representing the southern and eastern parts of the state. He made history on Sept. 2, 2021, becoming the longest-serving member of Congress to represent Kentucky.

He became Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives on March 18, 2022 following the death of Alaska Congressman Don Young (R). Young had served in the U.S. House for 49 years – from 1973 until his death this March. With 41 years of service, Rogers is now the longest-serving member currently in Congress.

Throughout his career, Rogers has focused his platform on economic development, creating jobs, fighting illegal drug use, and preserving the “national treasures” of Appalachia.

Rogers ran against opponents Brandon Monhollen, Gerardo Serrano, Jeanette Andrews, and Richard Van Dam.

There is no Democratic challenger to face Rogers in the November general election.