CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The interstate exit ramp to KY 67 is closed to traffic early Monday morning.

An 18 wheeler crashed and rolled over after failing to control the speed while exiting I-64 traveling east bound.

The ramp will be closed at least through 9am while crews work to clean up the scene.

No word on injuries for the driver but the fire department was on scene more than an hour after the accident to prevent any hazmat situation with diesel fuel.