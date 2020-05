CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rollin Smoke BBQ is closing its doors permanently.

The restaurant at 4008 Pennsylvania Ave announced in a Facebook post on Monday, the owners would be unable to reopen due to financial losses suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic and current meat shortage.

