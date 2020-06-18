Rolling the dice again: Table games reopen at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — It’s an exciting day for all the gamblers out there, but trying to get lucky at the tables now looks different.
“Our novelty games, like Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, and Mississippi Stud, you can’t hold those cards anymore. They’ll be face up on the table so you still get to play those games but you don’t use the cards one you’ve used them,” said Eric Althaus, president of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort.
Other safety precautions include face shields, barriers, and rotating chips. Despite the differences, regulars are happy to get back to the grind.
“Very safe, very clean. I like the people here and the dealers. I’ve been coming here for ten years,” one gambler said.
More than 100 employees were also able to come back to work with the tables reopening. Although the casino is still restricted to 50% capacity, they are excited to see things return to a new normal.
“We spend as much time here as our internal family so to be around our associates on a day to day basis is very nice. It feels like we have somewhat of a normal life again,” Althaus said.
The casino does require everyone to wear a face mask and utilizes the hand sanitizer stations when they walk through the door.
