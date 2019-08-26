ROTC cadets install more than 2,000 seats for Marshall

Huntington, WV (WOWK)- A group of students at Marshall University spent Sunday morning, and a good part of the afternoon, working on the seating over at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, in preparation for the upcoming football season.

However, the work they did wasn’t so much about money, as it was about securing their futures after college.



ROTC students over at Marshall University got up at 8 AM on a sunny day in Huntington to install green padded Marshall University seats for season ticket holders.



“It just makes it more comfortable for them (season ticket holders) to be here. It gets them more excited for the game, and it lets them stay longer because they are not sitting on the hard bleachers,” said Holly Ackerman, Marshall student and an ROTC cadet.

The stadium seats more than 38, 000 people, and Ackerman, who is a senior, said installing the seats with a drill and a lot of sweat is quite the workout on a hot day.



“I get a lot of exercise. . . a lot of up and down the stairs. It is my cardio for the day”.

Senior Ryan Taylor, who is an ROTC cadet, said more than 40 people came out and volunteered their time, and he was glad they got a big turnout, and it allowed them to get done today.



“Yeah this is probably our biggest turnout. Last year we didn’t have as many people, so it took about a week to get everything installed”.

The ROTC students installed more than 2,000 seats on Sunday, and there work wasn’t entirely for free.

They were getting something in return for it from the athletic department.

“The money we get for this helps out with updated equipment, uniforms, stuff like that to run our program,” said Ackerman

The ROTC program gets a donation from the athletic department for their service.

The two have been partnering together for the past 20 years, and Ackerman said the money helps grow the ROTC program, so more students can secure jobs in the military after graduation.

“We (cadets) are also guaranteed to have a job after graduation, which is big thing for college students”.

Ackerman and some of the other students who volunteered on Sunday are contracted to become Second Lieutenant’s in the Army upon graduation, and she feels that students, past and present, running up and down those stairs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Sunday afternoons, installing seats, played a big part in it.



Ackerman said the ROTC program over at Marshall University has about 70 cadets