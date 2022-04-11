(WOWK) — Multiple rounds of showers and storms are in the forecast for the WOWK-TV viewing area but despite that, the high temperatures will not be taking any harsh plunges like the last few weekends.

The first round of showers and storms comes along late Tuesday followed by the small chance of a few isolated cells here or there through late Wednesday. See slideshow below for details:

There could be some lightning seen and thunder heard overnight Monday into early Tuesday with Predictor showing that chance at it’s peak around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Lightning Predictor for the overnight hours crossing into early morning Tuesday

Over the course of the week we expect to have more rain in Ohio and on the western side of the viewing area than we do from Charleston to the south and east as seen below.

Predictor model output for the week through Saturday

This Sunday is Easter Sunday and we are still hammering out details on exact rain chances and timing so stay tuned for more information on that as the week unfolds.

