Rounds of storms hit this morning and more are coming tonight

Thunderstorms rocked through Ohio and West Virginia this morning with hail, wind damage and power outages. The lightning was mother nature’s alarm clock too. And we’ve got more storms to deal with through Thursday!

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued through 6AM this morning. Reports of multiple trees down across Washington County, Ohio helped to also knock out power across the Little Hocking area.

The hail reports for the morning were numerous but relatively small in size. Dime, nickle and quarter size hail and some change where the strongest cells were located.

As the storms went up the mountain side, we had some damage in Nicholas County, West Virginia. Nicholas County 911 reports damage to several homes including several blown off their foundations. Tree damage also reported in the area. That happened around 5:10am.

Next up, we’ll see a few spotty storms for Wednesday afternoon. Not much to worry about there. But the overnight storms for Thursday morning will have some heavy rain but another round of gusty winds. Those storms will move from northwest to southeast across the region from 11pm to 4am Thursday morning. Frequent lightning will also wake many people up through the night. Of course, we’ll track those storms as they come through.

The colder air will take over Thursday and we’ll only be in the mid 50s. The bigger story during the day on Thursday will be the wind that can gust up to 45mph during the afternoon! Power outages can be expected in some areas.

Finally, the colder air will take over Friday with highs only in the upper 40s and the chance for a freeze or frost Saturday morning.