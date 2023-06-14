CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – All lanes of West Virginia Route 2 In Cabell County are back open after a crash.

Cabell County Chief Deputy, Doug Adams, tells 13 News a man on a motorcycle was driving southbound on Route 2 when a pickup truck pulled out of Cox Landing Road, turned Northbound and collided with the motorcycle.

Cabell County Dispatch says the accident happened Wednesday morning, just after 5:30 a.m. The motorcycle driver, Thomas Chapman is in the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both lanes were closed for about an hour and reopened around 7:30 a.m.

This accident is still being investigated.