Ruby Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff participate in White Coats for Black Lives

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Protests and demonstrations due to racial injustice have continued throughout the past week across the nation including in West Virginia.

Nearly 500 doctors, nurses and staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital participated in the nationwide “White Coats For Black Lives” peaceful protest early Monday in front of Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown.

The group knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd lay on the street before he died.

Organizers explained the demonstration was a way to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As health care providers, we advocate for lives and we want to show just a moment of silence in order to bring attention to how easy a life is lost,” organizer Jennifer Knight Davis explained.

Afterwards, the group marched as one back to the hospital.